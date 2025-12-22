National Consumer Helpline Recovers Rs 45 Crore In Refunds For Consumers Over Eight Months

New Delhi: The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) helped people across India recover Rs 45 crore in refunds during a recent eight-month period. According to a press release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the helpline successfully resolved 67,265 complaints related to refund claims between April 25 and December 26, 2025. This effort covered 31 different sectors and helped consumers get their money back without going to court.

The helpline worked as a fast and cost-effective way to resolve disputes between consumers and companies under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. By addressing these issues early, the helpline reduced the workload of the regular Consumer Commissions.

The e-commerce sector recorded the highest number of complaints and refunds. In this sector alone, the helpline handled 39,965 complaints and helped return Rs 32 crore to consumers. The travel and tourism sector followed, with 4,050 complaints and refunds worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Other sectors also saw significant refund amounts. Agency services recorded refunds of Rs 1.34 crore, while electronic products accounted for Rs 1.17 crore. Airlines returned Rs 95 lakh to passengers with the helpline’s assistance. These top five sectors together accounted for more than 85 per cent of the total refunds during this period. The government noted that having more than 1,000 partner companies helped the helpline resolve complaints more effectively.

The release also shared case studies highlighting the helpline’s impact. A consumer from Bengaluru purchased an internet plan that was never installed, and despite waiting four months, the company did not issue a refund. After the helpline intervened, the company refunded the amount. The consumer said, “It was a good experience. Otherwise, it was difficult to get the amount back.”

In another case, a consumer from Chennai cancelled a flight ticket but did not receive a refund. The helpline resolved the issue promptly. The consumer stated, “Thanks to NCH for the quick action. I am delighted by your efforts.”

The service also assisted a buyer from Jodhpur who received broken chairs from an online retailer. The company cancelled the pickup five times and failed to help until the helpline stepped in. After receiving a full refund, the consumer said, “Thank you so much, Consumer Helpline, for helping cheated consumers like me.”

These cases showed that the helpline supported consumers across both urban and rural areas. Consumers accessed the helpline in 17 different languages. Complaints were filed by calling the toll-free number 1915 or through the official website. The system also allowed consumers to seek help via WhatsApp, SMS, the NCH app, or the UMANG app.

The department said it aims to strengthen consumer protection mechanisms further and encouraged people to use the helpline to safeguard their rights and recover refunds on time.