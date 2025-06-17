Advertisement
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

'National Daamad Aayog': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back At BJP, PM Modi Amid Nepotism Charge

Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP, mocks nepotism by demanding "Jamai" and "Jija" commissions ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'National Daamad Aayog': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back At BJP, PM Modi Amid Nepotism Charge Image: ANI

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, political leaders are intensifying their campaign, with sharp attacks on opposition leaders to secure a strong position in the upcoming elections. On Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav countered the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over nepotism charges, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about family values, but ignoring what's happening in Bihar."

Yadav asserted the formation of a "Jamai" commission and even a "Jija" commission to emphasise the existing nepotism.

 "We had previously suggested creating special arrangements and commissions for these people. Now, we demand the formation of a 'Jamai Aayog' and there should be 'Jija Aayog' as well. So many relatives are given positions," he told reporters.

 

