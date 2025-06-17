'National Daamad Aayog': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back At BJP, PM Modi Amid Nepotism Charge

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, political leaders are intensifying their campaign, with sharp attacks on opposition leaders to secure a strong position in the upcoming elections. On Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav countered the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over nepotism charges, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about family values, but ignoring what's happening in Bihar."

Yadav asserted the formation of a "Jamai" commission and even a "Jija" commission to emphasise the existing nepotism.

"We had previously suggested creating special arrangements and commissions for these people. Now, we demand the formation of a 'Jamai Aayog' and there should be 'Jija Aayog' as well. So many relatives are given positions," he told reporters.