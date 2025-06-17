'National Daamad Aayog': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back At BJP, PM Modi Amid Nepotism Charge
Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP, mocks nepotism by demanding "Jamai" and "Jija" commissions ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, political leaders are intensifying their campaign, with sharp attacks on opposition leaders to secure a strong position in the upcoming elections. On Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav countered the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over nepotism charges, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about family values, but ignoring what's happening in Bihar."
Yadav asserted the formation of a "Jamai" commission and even a "Jija" commission to emphasise the existing nepotism.
"We had previously suggested creating special arrangements and commissions for these people. Now, we demand the formation of a 'Jamai Aayog' and there should be 'Jija Aayog' as well. So many relatives are given positions," he told reporters.
जमाई आयोग बनाने के बाद PM और CM को अब “जीजा आयोग” भी बनवा देना चाहिए। केंद्रीय मंत्री के जीजा, बिहार सरकार के मंत्री के जीजा, सांसद के पति इत्यादि अनेक लोग 2,60,000₹ लाख सैलरी प्रति माह पाने के लिए आयोगों में ठूंसे जा रहे है।
मुख्यमंत्री की अचेत अवस्था “भूंजा पार्टी” के लिए… pic.twitter.com/nrFsAmvt3N — June 17, 2025
