National Digital Communication Policy an attempt to make India global digital product hub: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (February 17) that National Digital Communication Policy is an attempt to make India a global digital product hub. He said the government is taking numerous steps to free the IT industry from unnecessary regulations.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum 2021, the Prime Minister cited the liberalised regulations on geospatial data, making it freely available in the country for innovation and IT companies.

He said the change is made specifically for Indian companies through updating the current guidelines pertaining to developing map technologies.

Congratulating the Indian IT industry for running the industry even during Covid-19 restrictions, he said, "India is full of self-confidence. We have seen at the borders also. India has confidence we will keep India secure," while referring to India`s response to China in Eastern Ladakh.

Live TV

The key points of his address are:

1. When chips were down, the Indian IT industry's code kept things running, did wonders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. In the past, Indian IT could not take advantage of the domestic opportunity and the digital divide kept widening.

3. Liberalising the geospatial sector will help tech startups, empower the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

4. National Digital Communication Policy an attempt to make India a global digital product hub.

5. The biggest consideration for geospatial regulations was on security.

6. Improvement in digital technologies has reduced black money problems.

7. Startup founders should think about how they can create institutions, not focus on valuations alone