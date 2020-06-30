National Doctor's Day 2020 offers opportunity to express gratitude to doctors amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Amid coronavirus crisis across the world, National Doctor's Day, which is celebrated on July 1 each year, holds a special significance. The day offers us an opportunity to express our gratitude towards doctors for their dedicated round the clock service in the current era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrates the Doctor's Day with a particular theme in the country. For the IMA, Doctor's Day 2020 holds special importance, as the Day is dedicated to innumerable doctors who are extending their services in primary and secondary care setups as well as at the dedicated COVID care hospitals.

Last year, the theme for National Doctor's Day was 'Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments'.

According to reports, this year's Doctors Day theme is "Lessen the mortality of COVID 19". It includes awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy.

The day is expected to hold state-level webinars and virtual meetings via video conferencing to acknowledge the efforts of doctors and medical practitioners amid coronavirus induced lockdown across the country.

In India, this day is celebrated to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was one of the most renowned physicians in India. Dr BC Roy was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In his memory, the TMC-led West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on July 1. The Mamata government has also urged the Centre to announce it a national holiday.

The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991.