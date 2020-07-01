हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Doctor's Day

National Doctor's Day 2020: Significance and why it is celebrated on July 1

National Doctor&#039;s Day 2020: Significance and why it is celebrated on July 1

New Delhi: India celebrates National Doctor's Day on July 1 every year, on this day doctors across the country are honoured for their relentless service. This day is like a tribute to all medical and healthcare professionals who have attended to patients and did their bit for the society irrespective of all odds.

The National Doctor's Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a former Chief Minister of West Bengal and a well-known physician. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years.

Dr Roy was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. In 1991, India started celebrating the National Doctor's Day in honour of Dr Roy as a great physician.

Though, Doctor’s Day is observed on different dates across the world, in the United States it is observed on the March 30, on the August 23 in Iran and in Cuba on December 3.

While this year, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, it has been particularly hard on medical professionals. The hard work and dedication of the doctors since the start of the pandemic has been praise worthy. 

