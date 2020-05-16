National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Superspecialty (NEET-SS) 2020 unlikely to be conducted in July, August

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Friday (May 15, 2020) informed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Superspecialty (NEET - SS) is unlikely to be conducted in July and August 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The exit examinations of MD, MS, and DNB Broad Specialty candidates across the country have been deferred as well. Therefore, their final examinations results are also unlikely to be declared by July 15, 2020, which is the cut-off date as per existing regulations to qualify MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty exit exam for being eligible to appear in NEET SS of the respective admission year.

The schedule for the conduct of NEET-SS 2020 shall be published in due course on NBE's official website.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Superspecialty (NEET - SS) is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) as per the schedule of admissions notified in Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000.