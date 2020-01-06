National Engineering Challenge – Biggest Platform to Filter the Best Engineering Brains of the Country

India’s biggest and most sought after engineering contest; National Engineering Challenge (NEC) is in its 6th year and was a big success last year.

Every year, THE GATE ACADEMY an award-winning GATE Coaching Institute holds a National Level Quiz Competition to recognize the best engineering brains with high intellect academic talent.

Based on the tests and quizzes conducted, 100 Scholarships & Prizes worth 51 lakhs including Free GATE Coaching and will be awarded to the students who are qualifying the rounds.

The Final Event of National Engineering Challenge (NEC) is to be held in Bangalore and is aimed to empower engineering graduates and exposing them to the national-level quiz competition. The Contest challenges technical knowledge of the engineers on a national platform and offers a sneak peek into the future of engineering and job opportunities.

Mr Ritesh Raushan, Director, THE GATE ACADEMY commented, “National Engineering Challenge 2020 is one of the biggest scholarship quizzes in India for the engineering students. We plan to target almost 1000+ engineering colleges across the country. The event has been designed in both online and offline formats to spread awareness and motivate students to take part in this event. NEC was a big success last year with almost 1 Lakh+ student participated across India.”

NEC event has been bifurcated in 3 rounds viz. Preliminary, Zonal and Final. The preliminary round shall be conducted online for 30 mins and is scheduled on the 19th of January, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Another big opportunity for quiz zealous is "Question of the Day" which is nothing but a daily quiz hosted on the NEC Website (nec.thegateacademy.com) and that gives students an experience of the Question Pattern of Preliminary Round. THE GATE Academy also awards a Daily Prize of Rs. 500 and a weekly Prize of Rs. 1000 to the winners.

The winners of the preliminary round shall travel to their respective zones to appear for a pen and paper test scheduled on the 28th of March & 29th of March. 100 winning students from 50+ centers will be given Free GATE Classroom Coaching. The top 2 winners of this test will be rewarded with a TabGATE (tablet with Pre- Loaded GATE content) and shall be eligible for the final round.

The Grand Finale is a multilevel quiz that will be conducted in Bangalore on the 12th of July where every zone will be represented by a two-member team. The winning team will win a cash prize worth Rs. 1, 00,000/- and the runner-up team will get prizes worth Rs. 50,000/-.

NEC Conducts Career Connect Program in our National Finale, which provides an exciting exchange of thoughts between engineers and Industry Experts. It’s probably the only platform, which brings the budding engineers in face-2-face discussion with the industry stalwarts on a national level. Career Connect helps the students in planning their careers in a better manner, and thereby, achieve greater success in the years to come.

To register, please visit: nec.thegateacademy.com