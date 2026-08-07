/National Handloom Day 2026: PM Modi honours India’s handloom tradition

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on August 7 to honour India’s rich handloom tradition and the skilled artisans behind it. In 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by appreciating the contribution of weavers and highlighting the government’s continued efforts to support the sector, which plays a key role in rural development and self-reliance.
On National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the dedication, creativity, and craftsmanship of India’s weavers. In a post on X, he said that artisans have preserved and enriched India’s traditions for generations. He also assured that the government will continue to support the handloom sector, calling it an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development, and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2026
Our Government will keep supporting the…
He also had an ask for citizens: Share your favourite handloom pieces, post "Get Ready With Me" videos, tag it all with #NationalHandloomDay. He said such initiatives can help spread awareness and motivate people connected with the sector.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Textiles is hosting the 12th National Handloom Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu is attending as Chief Guest. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Minister of State Pabitra Margherita are there too, alongside a slate of senior officials.
Handing out the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and the National Handloom Awards for 2025. Twenty-two awards total: three Sant Kabir Awards, nineteen National Awards going to weavers whose work stood out for its innovation and its role in keeping traditional crafts alive.
An exhibition of award-winning handloom products is being organised alongside the main event. Visitors will also get a chance to see live demonstrations of traditional weaving techniques such as Kani weaving and wall hanging weaving. Special postage stamps celebrating India’s diverse handloom traditions will also be released, along with two publications related to handloom textiles.
India’s handloom sector provides livelihood to more than 35 lakh people, with women making up over 70 per cent of the workforce. It not only preserves the country’s cultural heritage but also promotes sustainable and eco-friendly production practices.
August 7 marks the anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, launched back in 1905, which pushed for indigenous products and gave the handloom industry real momentum. The day itself has only been observed since 2015, when Modi first launched it in Chennai.
Gujarat has carved out its own place in this story. Patola and Kutch weaves, for instance, have found buyers well beyond India — the USA, Europe, Japan, the Middle East, all markets where these traditional weaves have built a name. More than 12,000 weavers in the state rely on this work, and it's generated real business, lifting both culture and economy along the way.
National Handloom Day isn't just about textiles, really. It's a reminder of the artisans, the effort, the millions of hands behind every weave. Keep the government support coming, keep the public engaged, and the sector's got real room to grow, holding onto its roots even as it pushes the economy forward.
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