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National Handloom Day 2026: PM Modi honours India’s handloom tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated National Handloom Day 2026 by praising India’s weavers and highlighting the sector’s role in rural empowerment and self-reliance. The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting artisans, while events and awards honoured the rich legacy of India’s handloom industry.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
National Handloom Day 2026: PM Modi honours India’s handloom tradition
Image Credit: X and freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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