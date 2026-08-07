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  • /National Handloom Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu honours 22 weavers with prestigious awards

National Handloom Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu honours 22 weavers with prestigious awards

On National Handloom Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu honoured 22 weavers, designers, and entrepreneurs with the Sant Kabir and National Handloom Awards for their contribution to India’s weaving heritage.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
National Handloom Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu honours 22 weavers with prestigious awards
Image Credit: ANI

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National Handloom Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu honours 22 weavers with prestigious awards
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