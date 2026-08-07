/National Handloom Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to weavers

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings on National Handloom Day, describing India's handloom sector as an integral part of the country's freedom movement and cultural heritage while urging citizens to support weavers by making handloom products a part of their daily lives.
In a post on X, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with instituting National Handloom Day and highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen the sector through domestic support initiatives and global trade opportunities.
Greetings on #NationalHandloomDay.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2026
India's handloom sector, which was closely associated with our freedom movement, represents India's rich cultural heritage and diversity.
To preserve the craft of handloom weaving and give it a new dimension, Modi Ji introduced National… pic.twitter.com/2POBudQDyG
"Greetings on #NationalHandloomDay. India's handloom sector, which was closely associated with our freedom movement, represents India's rich cultural heritage and diversity. To preserve the craft of handloom weaving and give it a new dimension, Modi Ji introduced National Handloom Day. Moreover, by opening up new opportunities for weavers through global trade agreements and domestic support, the Modi govt is promoting the sector. May this day renew our resolve to support the sector by making its products a part of our daily lives," Shah wrote.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to the country's weaving community, describing India's handloom tradition as a "living legacy" sustained through generations of craftsmanship.
"India's handloom tradition is a living legacy, woven with artistry, resilience and generations of craftsmanship. On #NationalHandloomDay, we salute the weavers and artisans whose dedication keeps this priceless heritage alive while creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering rural communities. Every handwoven creation reflects the richness of our culture and the spirit of self-reliance. Let us celebrate their invaluable contribution by choosing handloom, supporting local artisans, and strengthening the vision of Vocal For Local and an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he posted on his official X handle.
India’s handloom tradition is a living legacy, woven with artistry, resilience and generations of craftsmanship.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 7, 2026
On #NationalHandloomDay, we salute the weavers and artisans whose dedication keeps this priceless heritage alive while creating sustainable livelihoods and…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the occasion by celebrating India's handloom heritage and reiterating the government's commitment to supporting weavers and artisans.
In his message on X, he described the handloom sector as an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2026
Our Government will keep supporting the…
PM Modi also encouraged people to share their favourite handloom products and "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay to promote awareness about the traditional textile sector.
National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, which encouraged the use of indigenous products and gave renewed impetus to India's handloom industry.
The observance was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
The Ministry of Textiles is celebrating the 12th National Handloom Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu is attending the event as the chief guest, where the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and National Handloom Awards for 2025 will be presented to recognise excellence in craftsmanship and contributions to preserving India's handloom traditions.
According to the Ministry of Textiles, India's handloom sector supports the livelihoods of more than 35 lakh people, with women accounting for over 70 per cent of the workforce. The sector continues to play a significant role in preserving India's textile heritage while contributing to sustainable production practices.
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