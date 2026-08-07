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National Handloom Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to weavers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders, including Narendra Modi, celebrated National Handloom Day, highlighting the sector’s role in India’s heritage, freedom movement, and rural empowerment. They urged citizens to support weavers by promoting handloom products, as the sector continues to provide livelihoods to over 35 lakh people.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
National Handloom Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to weavers
Image Credit: ANI

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National Handloom Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to weavers
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