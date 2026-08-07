/National Handloom Day 2026: Union Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to weavers

"India's handloom tradition is a living legacy, woven with artistry, resilience and generations of craftsmanship. On #NationalHandloomDay, we salute the weavers and artisans whose dedication keeps this priceless heritage alive while creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering rural communities. Every handwoven creation reflects the richness of our culture and the spirit of self-reliance. Let us celebrate their invaluable contribution by choosing handloom, supporting local artisans, and strengthening the vision of Vocal For Local and an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he posted on his official X handle.