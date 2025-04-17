National Herald Case: BJP Protests Against Congress In Panaji, Burns Rahul Gandhi’s Effigy

Panaji: The ruling BJP in Goa on Thursday protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and slammed the opposition party for “crying foul” over the ED action in the National Herald case.

The protest was held near the Congress House in Panaji, with BJP workers shouting slogans against Rahul Gandhi and burning his effigy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case for allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

Speaking to reporters, BJP Yuva Morcha’s Goa president Samir Mandrekar said that Congress was crying foul over the National Herald case, which is “its own wrongdoing”. He said the Congress was unnecessarily blaming the BJP over the ED chargesheet against its top leaders.

He said that the case was filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2012 during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. Swamy was not even a part of the BJP then, he said.

The case was registered as the Congress party was involved in money laundering, he claimed.

The properties of National Herald, which were meant for social purposes, were usurped by the Gandhis, said Mandrekar.

“They could have used these properties for the welfare of freedom fighters when National Herald was shut down. But instead, they tried to enjoy the profits for their benefit,” he added.

The Congress has alleged that the Narendra Modi government has been using probe agencies to target its leaders.