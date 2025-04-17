Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2887606https://zeenews.india.com/india/national-herald-case-bjp-protests-against-congress-in-panaji-burns-rahul-gandhi-s-effigy-2887606.html
NewsIndia
ED NATIONAL HERALD CASE

National Herald Case: BJP Protests Against Congress In Panaji, Burns Rahul Gandhi’s Effigy

The protest was held near the Congress House in Panaji, with BJP workers shouting slogans against Rahul Gandhi and burning his effigy. 

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

National Herald Case: BJP Protests Against Congress In Panaji, Burns Rahul Gandhi’s Effigy File photo/ANI

Panaji: The ruling BJP in Goa on Thursday protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and slammed the opposition party for “crying foul” over the ED action in the National Herald case. 

The protest was held near the Congress House in Panaji, with BJP workers shouting slogans against Rahul Gandhi and burning his effigy. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case for allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore. 

Speaking to reporters, BJP Yuva Morcha’s Goa president Samir Mandrekar said that Congress was crying foul over the National Herald case, which is “its own wrongdoing”. He said the Congress was unnecessarily blaming the BJP over the ED chargesheet against its top leaders. 

He said that the case was filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2012 during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. Swamy was not even a part of the BJP then, he said. 

The case was registered as the Congress party was involved in money laundering, he claimed. 

The properties of National Herald, which were meant for social purposes, were usurped by the Gandhis, said Mandrekar. 

“They could have used these properties for the welfare of freedom fighters when National Herald was shut down. But instead, they tried to enjoy the profits for their benefit,” he added. 

The Congress has alleged that the Narendra Modi government has been using probe agencies to target its leaders. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK