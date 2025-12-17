National Herald Case Is Political Vendetta, PM Modi And Amit Shah Should Resign: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the National Herald case was driven by political revenge. He claimed the case was filed with a biased intent to target the Congress leadership.

Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should step down after a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. He alleged that central agencies were being misused to harass political opponents.

Addressing a press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They are doing this for political vendetta. This case is only to trouble the Gandhi family. There is no FIR in this case. Our slogan is ‘Satyamev Jayate’, and we welcome the judgment in the case."

Court On National Herald Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to take up the Enforcement Directorate’s prosecution complaint in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

In a significant relief to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court ruled that the complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not legally maintainable.

Congress Reacts To Court’s Order In National Herald Case

Taking to X, Congress said on Tuesday, "Truth has prevailed. The malafide and illegality of the Modi govt stands fully exposed. Proceedings of ED against the Congress leadership - Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji and Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, in the Young Indian case, have been found completely illegal and malafide by the Honourable Court."

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Congress said, "The court has ruled that the ED case is without jurisdiction, it has no FIR without which there is no case. This politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government over the last decade of the principal opposition party stands exposed before the people of India."

National Herald Money Laundering Case

The case concerns allegations that senior Congress leaders collaborated to acquire control of assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited. This company originally published the National Herald newspaper. It was alleged that the assets were acquired through Young Indian, a company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hold a majority stake, by paying Rs 50 lakh.

The ED had named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd as proposed accused in the case.

The issue came to light in 2012 after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in a trial court, accusing Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the takeover of AJL.

(With Agencies' Inputs)