National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi questioned in 3 steps - Details here

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case on Monday (June 13). He left the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after 2-3 hours of questioning for a lunch break and is expected to be back for further questioning. According to sources, the Congress leader was questioned in a '3-step manner' and asked 55 questions by the ED.

The first phase included questions about Rahul Gandhi's assets and properties. On the other hand, the second phase questions related to Young India Ltd (YIL), a company that was set up in November in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held a majority share of 76%. The third phase had questions related to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) as per sources.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress workers were detained in Bengaluru and Mumbai for protesting against the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED at the Tughlaq Road Police Station.

Top Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Deepender S Hooda, and Ashok Gehlot among others, were detained by Delhi Police for protests in support of Rahul Gandhi. Chowdhury alleged manhandling by Delhi Police while on their way to the ED office. He also demanded action in this regard.

The ED had on Friday issued fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday. A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State Incharges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs was called on Thursday to decide the strategy for the same.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has denied permission for the Congress rally scheduled for Monday (June 13, 2022) against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case today. The Delhi Police cited the law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally. Congress sources said the party has approached the Delhi Police again, asking them to reconsider the decision.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Mr Gandhi. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited.

