National Herald Case: The probe agency, Enforcement Directorate, on Saturday said that it has served notices to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow to take possession of assets worth Rs. 661 crores. This move comes in connection with the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) money laundering case linked to Congress.

The probe agency has served the notices to the property registrars on April 11, per Section 8 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and Rule 5(1) of the associated rules.

“A notice under Rule 5 (3) of Prevention of Money Laundering (Taking Possession of Attached or Frozen Properties Confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2013 has also been served on 11.04.2025 to M/s Jindal South West Projects Limited which occupying 7th, 8th, and 9th floor at Herald House, Bandra (E), Mumbai, to transfer the rent/lease amount every month in favour of Director, Directorate of Enforcement,” it continued.

In a post on social media platform X, the agency confirmed the issuance of notices.

ED confirmed these properties were attached after an extensive investigation which revealed "signification generation, possession and use of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 988 crores".

"Therefore, to secure the proceeds of crime and to prevent the accused form dissipating the same, the immovable properties of AJL located at Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow valued at Rs 661 crores along-with the shares of AJL valued at Rs 90.2 crores were attached by issuing provisional attachment order (PAO) dated November 20, 2023 by the Directorate of Enforcement and the same has been confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority on April 10, 2024," ED added.

The ED has conducted searches and seizures at multiple locations, "uncovering incriminating documents linked to the alleged money laundering activities". Moreover, the investigation under PMLA 2002 has revealed that Young Indian, a private company allegedly beneficially owned by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, acquired AJL properties worth Rs. 2000 crores for Rs. 50 lakh, "significantly undervaluing its worth".

ED Investigation In Congress-Linked AJL Case

The ED investigation began in 2021 based on a cognizance order issued in 2014 by the Metropolitan Magistrate Patiala House Courts of New Delhi, based on a private complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy.

ED’s release stated, “The complaint highlighted a criminal conspiracy by several prominent political figures, including Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Sh. Rahul Gandhi, Lt. Sh. Motilal Vohra, Lt. Sh. Oscar Fernandes, Sh. Suman Dubey, Sh. Sam Pitroda and a private company Young Indian for alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme related to the fraudulent takeover of properties valued over ₹2000 crores belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL)."

"The legal proceedings against the accused have faced challenges, but have been upheld by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India, allowing the investigation to proceed."

ED's Action On Key Properties In AJL Case

The ED's statement also said that the findings from the investigation indicate that Young Indian and AJL properties were used for generation of further 'Proceeds of Crime' in the form of donations to the tune of Rs. 18 crores, bogus advance rent to the tune of Rs. 38 crores, and bogus advertisements of Rs. 29 crores.

“Therefore, to stop the further generation, utilization, and enjoyment of the proceeds of crime and in compliance with Section 8 of PMLA 2002 and Prevention of Money Laundering (Taking Possession of Attached or Frozen Properties Confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2013, the Directorate of Enforcement has initiated the proceedings to take possession of the tainted properties," ED continued.