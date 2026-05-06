National parties tighten grip as regional giants struggle to hold ground: What the 2026 Assembly verdict signals

In a landmark victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept away Assam and West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) made a decisive victory in Kerala.

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) ensured the NDA retained office. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu swept the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Interestingly, these election results signal a wider picture of National giants tightening their grip in state politics while regional parties try to hold their fort. The uprooting of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress rule after 15 years, and the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government are the most recent examples.

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In this watershed moment for Indian politics,the 2026 assembly results show the accelerated decline of traditional regional parties. Voters showed a clear preference for national players or fresh disruptors, reshaping the political landscape and bolstering the BJP’s dominance across much of the country while leaving legacy regional outfits vulnerable.

In a more nationalisation trend, where central schemes, anti-incumbency, and broader narratives often trump purely state-specific identities.

The saffronisation of North, East and Central India

Before the 2026 assembly election results, Home Minister Amit Shah made a striking prophecy that after May 4, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will be governing ‘Anga, Banga and Kalinga’, the ancient regions.

BJP has successfully achieved these regions: Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal), and Kalinga (Odisha) with its consequential victories in Odisha in 2024, Bihar in 2025, and finally West Bengal in 2026.

Twelve years ago, the BJP ruled just seven states. Today, it governs 21 states, while the NDA exercises influence over roughly 72% of India’s 1.4 billion people, an unparalleled federal dominance not seen since the Congress under Indira Gandhi.

The decisive wins in West Bengal and Assam completed the puzzle, with far stronger and more geographically diverse foundations.

BJP’s alliance playbook

The BJP’s strategy of selective alliances has proven effective in states where a pure majority remains challenging. In Bihar, it continues to partner with JD(U), similarly in Andhra Pradesh, it extends support to TDP and JSP; and in Maharashtra, it is partnered with factions of Shiv Sena and NCP. Similar arrangements exist in parts of the Northeast, where ethnic and tribal diversity makes outright majorities difficult.

Through the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the party maintains strong footholds across the region: it governs Tripura in alliance with local partners like the IPFT; holds power outright in Arunachal Pradesh under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and leads the government in Manipur through coalitions and supports regional-led governments in Meghalaya with the National People’s Party (NPP) under Conrad Sangma, and in Nagaland with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) under Neiphiu Rio.

This model allows the BJP to project national strength while accommodating local sentiments, often gradually eroding the independent appeal of its smaller partners. The regional parties aligning too closely with the BJP risk long-term dilution or absorption.

Decline of established regional forces

The 2026 assembly elections delivered a blow to several prominent regional parties. The TMC collapsed amid anti-incumbency, cadre fatigue, and allegations of governance issues. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was pushed to second place with around 59 seats, while AIADMK managed only 47, severely weakening the traditional Dravidian duopoly.

In Bihar, parties like JD(U) and others face similar existential questions nationally.

Without strategic revival and through strong local delivery, anti-BJP fronts, or issue-based differentiation, many regional outfits risk fading into irrelevance as national parties poach voters, cadres, and issues.

The Congress-dominated South

Although the BJP seems to paint the nation in saffron, Congress is firmly holding its forts in the Deccan region, with governments in Telangana, Karnataka, and now Kerala; the age-old party has maintained its relevance in the Southern region.

While the NDA-BJP dominates much of northern, western, central, and eastern India, the southern Deccan region continues to serve as a stronghold for the Congress party.

Following the 2026 assembly elections, Congress now holds firm control in three key southern states of Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala.

This southern consolidation has helped the grand old party retain national relevance and emerge as a counterweight to the BJP’s saffron expansion, limiting its influence in the South, preventing a complete national sweep by the NDA.

Contradiction in Tamil Nadu: TVK’s dramatic debut

Amid the broader decline of state parties, a new regional force emerged in Tamil Nadu. Actor-turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first election, stunned observers by emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, just short of a majority but enough to disrupt the established order.

TVK drew votes from both DMK and AIADMK bases with a mix of Tamil pride, welfare promises, and star appeal, securing around 33-35% vote share.

This shows that fresh, charismatic regional players can still break through, offering a potential revival, innovation, anti-establishment positioning, and targeted local messaging. However, TVK will likely need alliances or further consolidation to govern stably, and its longevity against national pressures remains a test.

The 2026 verdict underscores a clear nationalisation of state politics. While national giants, primarily the BJP and to a lesser extent Congress, are consolidating their hold across vast stretches of the country, traditional regional parties are fighting for survival. Yet the picture remains nuanced with the rise of TVK, but the decline and risk of relevance exists, the importance of state government’s alignment with the central government remains of key for the survival of parties and the development of states.

