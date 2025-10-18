‘National Security Is Our Diwali’: BSF On High Alert Along LoC Amid Diwali Threats

"Tough times call for strict vigilance. National security is our Diwali." This sentiment echoed from the Line of Control (LoC), where the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Army have significantly intensified surveillance and patrolling ahead of the Diwali festival and the onset of winter.

Intelligence inputs have warned of increased threats from drone attacks and infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorist groups, particularly during the festive period. As a result, an alert has been sounded across the LoC and International Border (IB), with all border districts, including Baramulla, home to the Gulmarg sector, declared "No Drone Fly Zones."

Heightened Security Amid Threats

The alert follows reports suggesting that drones carrying explosives or surveillance equipment could be used to target security establishments during Diwali. Additionally, security agencies anticipate increased infiltration attempts before heavy snowfall seals the mountain passes.

Technology And Tactical Measures In Place

The BSF has deployed specialised anti-drone systems equipped with both “soft kill” (jamming communications) and “hard kill” (neutralising drones) capabilities. Surveillance has been ramped up with integrated systems that include cameras, sensors, alarms, and night-vision technologies. A suspected drone was recently sighted in the Samba sector of Jammu, triggering a large-scale search operation.

Advanced smart fencing, robotic surveillance, and 24x7 patrolling have been implemented to secure vulnerable areas. Ambush patrols have been positioned in infiltration-prone zones to intercept militants attempting to cross under the cover of dense forest or adverse weather.

In the past week alone, security forces foiled two infiltration attempts in Kupwara, neutralising four terrorists. The operation involved close coordination between the BSF, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

BSF Soldiers On Ground: “We’re Always Ready”

From the snow-covered Gulmarg sector, the Zee News team witnessed the preparedness and dedication of BSF personnel who continue round-the-clock vigilance.

Manik Lal, a soldier, shared, “We do patrol 24 hours; a team goes, another takes charge. We remain alert, especially during festivals like Holi and Diwali when threats increase. We’ve received inputs of possible drone attacks and are fully prepared. The BSF has the latest weapons and gadgets for surveillance. I wish a Happy Diwali to all countrymen. Celebrate peacefully, we are here to guard the nation.”

Arvind, another soldier, said, “We’ve received inputs from headquarters and are fully vigilant. Whether it's snow, rain, or heat, the BSF is alert. We’ve been given all facilities, including anti-drone systems. Whatever attack they try, we have the antidote. Our slogan is, 'When the country is safe, that’s our Diwali.'"

Ramesh, a dedicated jawan, remarked, “We never feel burdened; the country comes first. We are on alert 24/7. If I were home, I’d be celebrating, but here we have infiltration inputs. So I must stay. I want my fellow Indians to celebrate Diwali in safety, that’s why we’re here.”

Security And Celebration Go Hand-In-Hand

Despite the heightened alert, BSF troops took time to celebrate Diwali on the front lines with their fellow soldiers and families. In sectors like Gulmarg and Kupwara, traditional rituals were performed. Troops gathered to offer puja, sang aarti, lit diyas, exchanged sweets, and danced to patriotic and Bollywood songs, demonstrating that vigilance and celebration are not mutually exclusive.

The festive atmosphere brought soldiers of all religions, castes, and regions together like one big family. Many lit candles and decorated the area, creating a joyful yet disciplined environment even under the looming threat.

Assistant Commandant Vikas Bhargava said, “As you can see, for at least 10 months, this is our family. Our families come later, first is the BSF family. We celebrate all festivals together. We are on full duty to ensure peace in the country. We wish a warm Diwali to all.”

Gopal Dutt, another soldier, shared, “For us, safety and security of the country come above everything. We celebrate all festivals together, regardless of religion or rank. As long as I am on duty, I remain this vigilant. There’s nothing more important than national security.”

The Larger Picture: Ongoing Threats

Intelligence agencies warn that infiltration attempts typically increase before winter, when snow seals the terrain. Reports indicate multiple terrorist launch pads are active across the border, with an estimated 110-130 Pakistan-based terrorists ready to infiltrate.

To counter this, the BSF and Army have intensified patrolling, laid ambushes, and enhanced night operations. The Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF have increased vehicle checks at all entry and exit points in border areas and the hinterland.

A Message Of Resolve And Unity

Despite the threats and hostile conditions, BSF soldiers continue to send a powerful message: they celebrate Diwali through duty. Their festive spirit, merged with unwavering vigilance, stands as a beacon of resilience and patriotism.

These brave men and women ensure that while the nation celebrates Diwali with joy, peace, and light, they stand firm in the shadows, guarding every inch of the country.