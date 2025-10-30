Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on a grand scale this year as it coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. Various special events are planned at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the National Unity Day celebrations.

This year’s celebrations will feature a grand parade and cultural programme highlighting the strength, discipline, and courage of India’s security forces. The parade will include contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and police units from several states, including Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also take part in the event.

A major attraction this year will be the participation of cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, indigenous dog squads, and martial arts demonstrations. Reflecting the increasing role of women in the security forces, a woman officer will lead the Guard of Honour for PM Modi, while women personnel from the CISF and CRPF will showcase martial arts and unarmed combat skills.

Adding to the grandeur, Indian breed dogs from the BSF, Gujarat Police’s horse contingent, Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil team, and the BSF’s camel-mounted band will join the parade. Indigenous dog breeds such as the Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound will demonstrate their capabilities, with the award-winning Mudhol Hound ‘Riya’—who secured first place at the All India Police Dog Competition—leading the squad.

Under the theme “Unity in Diversity,” tableaux from 10 states and Union Territories, along with the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), will be displayed. Brass bands from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Delhi Police, and several states will also perform. The ceremony will honour five Shaurya Chakra recipients from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF for their exceptional bravery in anti-Naxal operations and counter-terror missions in Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. BSF personnel who showcased extraordinary courage during Operation Sindoor will also be felicitated.

The Ministry of Culture will host a spectacular cultural programme featuring over 900 artists performing traditional Indian dance forms. Alongside Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the ongoing ‘Prakash Parv’ festival at Ekta Nagar is combining the celebrations of Diwali, New Year, and Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. Running from October 17 to November 15, it includes nightly cultural performances between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The 2025 celebrations will also pay tribute to tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, with a special cultural presentation dedicated to his legacy at Ekta Nagar.