NATIONAL YOUTH DAY

National Youth Day 2026: President Murmu Pays Tribute To Vivekananda, Says ‘He Carried India’s Eternal Wisdom’

|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Source: IANS
National Youth Day 2026: President Murmu Pays Tribute To Vivekananda, Says ‘He Carried India’s Eternal Wisdom’Image: IANS/ File Photo

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as National Youth Day, and said that his teachings will continue to inspire humanity. 

Nattional Youth Day 2026

The government proclaimed January 12 as National Youth Day in 1984 with the aim of motivating young individuals by connecting them to the principles and teachings of Swami Vivekananda, while also promoting their involvement in the development of the nation.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life."

"He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," she added.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. He is widely praised for introducing Indian philosophies, including Vedanta and Yoga, to the West.

Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago sparked interfaith dialogue and revitalised Hinduism as a world religion.

He promoted Indian nationalism, social reform, and unity, urging youth to serve humanity, and established the Ramakrishna Mission for education and service.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda and said that this day brings new strength and self-confidence for younger generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a Viksit Bharat. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions."

