Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill On May 7: What To Expect And Why It Matters?

In an unprecedented effort to strengthen national preparedness in the wake of mounting India-Pakistan tensions, the Centre has ordered all states and Union Territories to conduct an exhaustive civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7. The drill, the first in its magnitude after the 1971 India-Pakistan war, comes on the heels of the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people and is set amidst unabating cross-border firing.

What Is A Mock Drill?

A mock drill is a mock emergency response drill intended to prepare individuals to deal with crises like terrorist attacks, natural disasters, or mass accidents. The drills check coordination, preparedness, and reaction time, and assist in the identification of loopholes in emergency procedures.

What To Expect On May 7

The Union Home Ministry's advisory states that the mock drill will include:

Air Raid Sirens: Testing the effectiveness of sirens in warning the public of aerial danger.

Civilian Training: The participants will be trained to seek shelter, evacuate, and carry out simple civil defence activities.

Blackout Exercises: Some residents in specific locales might be requested to switch off light points to create conditions of an air raid.

Coordination with the Indian Air Force: Hotlines and wireless communications between civil and military authorities will be initiated and evaluated.

Critical Infrastructure Protection: Drills will also mimic the defense of critical assets like airfields, oil refineries, and rail yards against aerial observation or attack.

Emergency Services Readiness: Firefighters, rescue squads, and control room operations will be tested.

Evacuation and First Aid: Civilians, including students, will be involved in evacuation drills and will be trained in first aid and firefighting.

Who Will Participate?

The drill will be undertaken in 244 civil defence districts, which include district administrations, civil defence volunteers, Home Guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS, and student organisations.

At some places such as Ferozepur in Punjab, lights at cantonment areas were already cut off as part of advance blackout rehearsals.

The Centre has emphasised the significance of these drills as part of a larger strategy to get the population and infrastructure ready for possible security threats.