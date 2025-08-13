'Nationwide Meat Ban Orders On Independence Day', Triggers Political Storm

A major political storm has erupted after multiple municipal corporations across India ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on Independence Day. The directives, issued by civic bodies in states including Telangana and Maharashtra, have drawn sharp criticism from leaders across party lines, who allege that the move infringes upon personal freedoms and undermines the spirit of the day.

In Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued an order mandating the shutdown of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15 and 16 coinciding with Independence Day and Janmashtami. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the decision, terming it “callous and unconstitutional.” He questioned the link between food habits and national celebrations, stating, “Ninety-nine percent of Telangana’s people eat meat. These bans violate people’s rights to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion.”

In Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also voiced his disapproval of a similar ban. “In major cities, people of different castes and religions live together. If it’s an emotional issue, people might accept a one-day restriction. But imposing it on occasions like Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day creates unnecessary tension,” he said.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane issued a comparable order, which was met with strong opposition from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Emphasising the right to choose one’s food, Thackeray said, “What we eat on Independence Day is our right, our freedom. Even during Navratri, our prasad includes prawns and fish because it’s our tradition. The municipal corporation should address civic issues like potholes instead of interfering in our kitchens.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation reportedly ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "In our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns, fish, because this is our tradition,… pic.twitter.com/ivxVhjHw2i — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

What we eat on Independence Day is our choice.

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner has NO right to interfere, and that dictat won’t be followed!



Instead of imposing vegetarianism on the citizens, focus on improving the terrible roads and broken civic services.… pic.twitter.com/nQ9g1tSpmD — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 13, 2025

Responding to the criticism, Arun Sawant, spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, clarified that the BJP-Sena-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra had not sanctioned any such ban. He accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation and attempting to politicise the matter for electoral gain.

The controversy has now become a flashpoint in the larger debate over individual liberties, cultural traditions, and state authority. While supporters of the ban cite respect for religious sentiments during festivals, opponents argue that restricting dietary choices on a national holiday undermines the very freedoms Independence Day seeks to celebrate, reportedly.