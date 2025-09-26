Advertisement
NATO Chief Says Trump’s Tariffs On India Having Big Impact On Russia

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that US tariffs on India are indirectly affecting Russia. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to explain his plans on Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NATO Chief Says Trump’s Tariffs On India Having Big Impact On RussiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that US tariffs on India are indirectly affecting Russia. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to explain his plans on Ukraine.

Rutte told CNN at the UN General Assembly, “Trump’s tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs.”

