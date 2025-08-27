After Trump declared a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, Krystle Kaul, advisor to NATO, said that this tariff war is going to set back the relations between India and the US.

25% Tariff On India

In a significant setback to bilateral trade, fresh US tariffs on Indian exports came into effect today, increasing the aggregate import duty to 50% on an assortment of goods.

The action, taken by the US Department of Homeland Security, imposes a further 25% tariff on top of an already existing one, a move attributed to India's continued import of Russian oil. The development is likely to have a hard-hitting effect on Indian labor-intensive industries and exporters, compromising India's export-led growth.

Trump Warns Tariff Threat

Earlier, President Trump claimed that during his tenure, he played a crucial role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, which he said could have escalated into a nuclear conflict.

"...I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said what's going on with you and Pakistan. Then I am talking to Pakistan about trade. I said what's going on with you and India? The hatred was tremendous. This has been going on for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years,” he said.