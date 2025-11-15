Naugam: The Town 20 km From LoC That Became Terror ‘Epicentre’ — Inside Blast That Killed 9 | EXPLAINED

A powerful explosion has rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam—just days after a blast in Delhi. This time, the explosion did not occur on a road but inside a police station, raising serious questions about safety protocols and the growing threat linked to what is being called the “white-collar terror module.”

The blast occurred on Friday night around 11:20 pm, nearly 21 hours before the initial visuals surfaced. The explosion took place in the police station where 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, seized from the "white-collar terror" module, had been stored. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the blast that occurred in Naugam:

Officials say forensic teams were collecting samples of the explosive material—preparing portions of the seized ammonium nitrate to be sent for laboratory testing—when the blast occurred.

The explosion killed nine people, including:

One SIA inspector,

three forensic experts,

two crime branch photographers,

two revenue officials, and

A tailor present at the site.

Another 29 people were injured, six of them critically.

Authorities Respond

Authorities have clarified that the incident appears to be the result of negligence, though questions remain about whether proper protocols were followed during the handling and sampling of the explosive material.

Was It an Accident—or Something More?

The explosion has triggered speculation due to one key factor: Naugam has emerged as a strategic hub for terror activities in recent years.

The seized ammonium nitrate was crucial evidence against the white-collar module, which investigators believe was plotting major attacks, including the alleged supply of the material to Naugam before the Red Fort blast.

Only a small portion of the stored explosives detonated, yet the impact was severe. Glass shattered hundreds of meters away, and the blast was heard within a 5-km radius. Houses and cars within 1 km sustained damage.

Why Naugam Is Considered a 'Terror Epicentre'

Naugam’s location between Srinagar and South Kashmir, and its proximity—about 20 km—to the Line of Control (LoC), makes it a crucial transit point.

Terror groups have used the region to:

- move arms and supplies,

- recruit local youth,

- shelter militants after attacks,

- exploit narrow lanes to escape security forces.

In previous years:

- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Naveed Jatt was killed in Naugam after escaping custody.

- Two terrorists were killed here in a 2018 encounter.

- In 2005, a major terror blast near former CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s residence killed 10 people.

Recently, posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were found in the area. The detained mastermind of the white-collar module, Maulvi Irfan, served as an imam in a local mosque. Authorities allege he radicalized professionals— including doctors—into becoming hybrid militants. It is being speculated that his sleeper cells may still be active in the region.

Two Blasts

With two blasts occurring within a few days, one in Delhi and another in Naugam, investigators are examining all angles.

For now, the central question remains: Was the Naugam police station blast an accident? Answers should soon emerge once the investigation is concluded.