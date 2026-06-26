The Textile Park complements the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, which identifies textiles and ready-made garments as one of the state's thrust sectors. To encourage employment generation, the policy provides employment assistance for a period of five years, offering ₹ 6,000 per month for every woman employee and ₹ 5,000 per month for every male employee. The policy has contributed to growing investor confidence in the state with Chhattisgarh having received investment proposals worth more than ₹ 8 lakh crore during the past 18 months, with the potential to create over 1.6 lakh employment opportunities.