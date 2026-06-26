Chhattisgarh is seeking to write a new industrial story beyond mining and traditional manufacturing. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the state is pursuing an ambitious strategy to diversify its industrial base by promoting textile and garment manufacturing. With a world-class Textile Park taking shape in Nava Raipur and the first garment manufacturing unit now under development, the initiative aims to attract investment, expand exports, and create large-scale employment within the state.
A major milestone has already been achieved as Tamil Nadu-based Swift Textiles Private Limited has begun work on the Textile Park's first garment manufacturing unit following a Bhoomipoojan ceremony held on June 25 by Commerce and Industries Minister Shri Lakhan Lal Dewangan and Housing and Environment Minister Shri OP Choudhary.
The company will invest ₹ 235 crore in the facility, which is expected to generate employment for more than 4,600 people. It will manufacture kidswear and knit garments, with the latter focused on exports to the European and American markets.
Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has consistently emphasized that industrial growth must translate into employment opportunities for local people, particularly women and youth. The Textile Park reflects this vision by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing investments are supported with modern infrastructure and policy incentives. The state government is working to provide investors with all essential facilities required to establish and expand their operations.
Spread across 81 acres in Nava Raipur, the Textile Park is being developed as an integrated industrial ecosystem for textiles, garments, technical textiles, and allied industries. The Commerce and Industries Department is creating the infrastructure required for large-scale manufacturing, including paved internal roads, drainage and stormwater systems, power substations, water supply, street lighting, an administrative building, a commercial complex, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), a solid waste management area, and a Common Facility Centre.
The park is already drawing investor interest. Besides Swift Textiles, land has been allotted to Puneet Creations and Drishti Designs LLP. Together, the three companies are expected to invest nearly ₹ 445 crore, with the potential to generate more than 11,000 employment opportunities.
The Textile Park complements the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, which identifies textiles and ready-made garments as one of the state's thrust sectors. To encourage employment generation, the policy provides employment assistance for a period of five years, offering ₹ 6,000 per month for every woman employee and ₹ 5,000 per month for every male employee. The policy has contributed to growing investor confidence in the state with Chhattisgarh having received investment proposals worth more than ₹ 8 lakh crore during the past 18 months, with the potential to create over 1.6 lakh employment opportunities.
Alongside textiles and garments, the state has attracted investments in data centres, information technology, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and electrical and electronics manufacturing. This broader investment momentum reflects the government's efforts to position Chhattisgarh as an emerging manufacturing destination with a diversified industrial ecosystem.
As India expands its manufacturing footprint beyond traditional industrial centres, Chhattisgarh is positioning itself to play a larger role in that growth story. Guided by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's focus on industrial expansion, infrastructure development and employment generation, the Nava Raipur Textile Park is expected to become a significant driver of investment, exports and local livelihoods in the years ahead
“The Nava Raipur Textile Park will provide a strong platform for creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Chhattisgarh, especially women. Our government is fully committed to providing investors with world-class infrastructure and all the facilities they need. As industries expand, they will generate employment, stimulate economic activity, and accelerate the state's industrial growth. We are working towards making Chhattisgarh a leading textile and garment manufacturing hub in the country,” said Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.
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