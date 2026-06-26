Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Nava Raipur Textile Park's first garment manufacturing unit puts Chhattisgarh on India's textile manufacturing map

Nava Raipur Textile Park's first garment manufacturing unit puts Chhattisgarh on India's textile manufacturing map

Chhattisgarh shifts focused beyond mining as Swift Textiles kicks off a ₹235 crore garment facility at Nava Raipur Textile Park, creating 4,600+ jobs.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Nava Raipur Textile Park's first garment manufacturing unit puts Chhattisgarh on India's textile manufacturing map

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nava Raipur Textile Park's first garment manufacturing unit puts Chhattisgarh on India's textile manufacturing map
Textile industry3 min ago
2
Psychology Facts11 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer43 min ago
4
Celina Jaitly50 min ago
5
Iran Strait of Hormuz50 min ago