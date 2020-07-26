Naval Helicopter rescues fishermen from damaged fishing boat near Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram

A naval helicopter rescued a capsized fishing boat near Manali Island situated in South of the Pamban Bridge, near Rameshwaram on Sunday morning.

Naval helicopter from INS Parundu was immediately taken to the spot to carry on the rescue operation.

The army statement said, ''At about 0605 hrs this morning, a message was received from Coast Guard Station Mandapam regarding a capsized fishing boat near Manali Island South of the Pamban Bridge, near Rameshwaram. A Naval helicopter from INS Parundu was immediately launched for Search & Rescue(SAR) Operation.''

The naval helicopter was successful in sighting the fishing trawler on a coral reef about 8 miles from the coast. The boat was found to sinking due to possible damage to hull and bad sea conditions.

Four of the eight fishermen were winched up by the helicopter in two batches and evacuated to Mandapam helipad, 15 miles away and handed over to Coast Guard representatives, informed the army.

However, the remaining four fishermen were rescued by another fishing boat which reached the area subsequently.

The credit for the sucessful evacuation of the fisherman was given to the timely information provided from Coast Guard and swift action by the Indian Navy.