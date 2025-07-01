Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP Over Viral Video Of Senior BMC Officer Assaulted

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the BJP government after a video of a senior municipal officer in Bhubaneswar being assaulted went viral. Patnaik described the incident as "shocking" and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral, showing a group of young men physically assaulting Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The attack occurred during a public grievance redressal meeting inside the civic body office, with the men punching, kicking, slapping, and abusing Sahoo.

Reacting to the incident, Patnaik said, "i am utterly shocked seeing this video. Today, Shri Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated BJP MLA Candidate."