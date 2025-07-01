Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924736https://zeenews.india.com/india/naveen-patnaik-slams-bjp-over-viral-video-of-senior-bmc-officer-assaulted-2924736.html
NewsIndia
ODISHA

Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP Over Viral Video Of Senior BMC Officer Assaulted

A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral, showing a group of young men physically assaulting Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP Over Viral Video Of Senior BMC Officer Assaulted

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the BJP government after a video of a senior municipal officer in Bhubaneswar being assaulted went viral. Patnaik described the incident as "shocking" and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral, showing a group of young men physically assaulting Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The attack occurred during a public grievance redressal meeting inside the civic body office, with the men punching, kicking, slapping, and abusing Sahoo.

Reacting to the incident, Patnaik said, "i am utterly shocked seeing this video. Today, Shri Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated BJP MLA Candidate."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK