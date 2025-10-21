Navi Mumbai Society Fire Tragedy: Mother And Daughter Killed, Short Circuit Suspected

Navi Mumbai Society Fire: A massive fire broke out at Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36, Navi Mumbai, on Monday night. In the tragedy a mother and daughter lost their lives while three others were reportedly rescued in time. According to a police official, four people died in the incident.

As per IANS, a short circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Monday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Navi Mumbai, Vashi Division, Adinath Budhwant told IANS that fourteen people were trapped and four have died.

"A total of fourteen people were trapped, and four people died. The fire was completely extinguished," the top cop said.

Further investigation is underway and the details on the tragic incident are awaited.

Mumbai's Cuffe Parade Fire

This fire incident in the Navi Mumbai society comes just a day after one person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

ANI had reported on Monday that the fire was brought under control at around 4:30 am.

Hyderabad Diwali Celebrations Fire

In a separate incident, at least 47 people were injured during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and outskirts.

According to IANS, doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam said 47 people, including 20 children, were brought to the hospital since Monday night.

While majority of them were sent home after first aid, those with critical injuries were admitted. Some of those injured in different parts of the city and outskirts approached private hospitals for treatment.

