Navigating The Future Together: Indian Navy To Host IPRD 2025 To Redefine Indo-Pacific Maritime Strategy And Security

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will host the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2025) — its annual international conference on maritime strategy and regional cooperation — from October 28 to 30 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The National Maritime Foundation (NMF) is the Knowledge Partner for the event.

This year’s theme, “Promoting Holistic Maritime Security and Growth: Regional Capacity-Building and Capability-Enhancement,” reflects India’s effort to strengthen partnerships and practical coordination across the Indo-Pacific. The three-day dialogue will bring together top maritime experts, naval chiefs, diplomats, and policy strategists from around the world.

Focus on Maritime Cooperation

The IPRD is the Indian Navy’s flagship international dialogue that builds on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok in 2019. The IPOI identifies seven “lines of thrust” — from maritime security and connectivity to sustainable use of marine resources — that have since gained international traction, with several partner nations taking the lead in specific areas.

The Indian Navy describes IPRD as a key platform for transforming ideas into regional action, adding depth to India’s maritime policy framework MAHASAGAR, short for “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.”

India’s Indo-Pacific vision spans from the eastern coast of Africa to the western shores of the Americas, and from South Asia to Antarctica, treating the region as a strategic geography for shared security and prosperity.

From Concept to Implementation

According to the Navy, effective maritime cooperation must operate across three layers —

* a conceptual layer that builds on MAHASAGAR,

* a political layer through mechanisms such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the East Asia Summit (EAS), and

* an executive layer, which includes seagoing agencies under frameworks such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS).

With India resuming the chairmanship of IONS, this year’s dialogue is expected to advance new frameworks for collaboration, focusing on actionable measures for maritime stability and regional resilience.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The discussions will focus on practical ways to strengthen capacity and capability across the Indo-Pacific — from modernising ports and protecting undersea cables to enhancing climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and blue economy growth.

Capacity-building will deal with the material and infrastructural side of cooperation, while capability-enhancement will emphasise training, human resources, and operational coordination.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Leadership

Amid growing strategic competition, climate pressures, and global supply chain challenges, IPRD 2025 underscores India’s role as a responsible maritime power committed to building a secure, stable, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order.

The Navy says the event will focus on solutions, not just dialogue — ensuring that regional security and economic

growth reinforce each other.