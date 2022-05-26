हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail

A board of doctors has recommended a special diet for the Congress leader after he had sought the same in the jail, reports PTI.

Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail
File Photo

Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as 'munshi' (assistant) to do clerical work in the Patiala central prison where he is lodged to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case. The 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician will perform the job from his barrack only because of security reasons, a jail official said. According to the jail manual, prisoners are categorised as unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled. Unskilled and semi-skilled prisoners get Rs 40 and Rs 50 per day, respectively. Skilled prisoners get Rs 60 per day.

The official said Sidhu has been appointed as 'munshi'.

A board of doctors has recommended a special diet for the Congress leader after he had sought the same in the jail. His medical examination was conducted on May 23 at Rajindra hospital in Patiala, Punjab.

Sidhu's special diet includes one cup of rosemary tea or one glass of coconut water in early morning, and one cup of lactose-free milk, one tablespoon of flax/sunflower/melon/chia seeds, five-six almonds, one walnut and two pecan nuts in breakfast.

In the mid-morning meal, the doctors have recommended a glass of juice (beetroot, cucumber, tulsi leaves, Amla, carrot etc), or any of fruits like watermelon, melon, kiwi, guava etc, or sprouted black chana, green gram with cucumber/tomato/half lemon/avocado.

For lunch, the doctors have suggested one bowl of cucumber, seasonal green vegetables with one chapati of sorghum, singhara or ragi flours.

In the evening, he has been recommended a cup of tea with low-fat milk and 25 grams of 'paneer' slice or tofu with half lemon.

 

Navjot Singh SidhuCongressPatiala jailMunshiSidhu’s diet
