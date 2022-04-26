हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Prashant Kishor, tweets 'old wine, old friends are best'

Navjot Sidhu and Prashant Kishor's meeting came just hours after the poll expert declined Congress’s offer to join the party after weeks of build-up.

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Prashant Kishor, tweets &#039;old wine, old friends are best&#039;
(Photo credit: Twitter/@sherryontopp)

Hours after election strategist Prashant Kishor declined Congress’s offer to join the party, ex-Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu met the poll expert and called him an old friend.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu wrote, “Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!”

The Congress leader also attached a picture of Kishor and himself with the post.

The former cricketer-turned-politician's post came joust hours after Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that Kishor declined an offer to join the grand old party.

 “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party,” Surjewala tweeted.

Prashant Kishor’s declaration came after weeks of build-up of a so-called ‘Big revamp’ plan for the Congress post-Kishor’s entry into the party.

The election expert also meets senior Congress leaders, including president Sonia Gandhi, thrice to hold a discussion on the possible partnership.

Media reports also claimed that Kishor auditioned for the job and submitted his plans to transform the party to counter the BJP in 2024.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor on his declination said that Congress does not need a fresh face but a robust leadership.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuPrashant KishorCongressPunjabTwitter
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave: Karnataka may re-impose stricter checks, surveillance at airports, borders

Must Watch

PT9M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Shahrukh Khan changes nameplate of 'Mannat'!