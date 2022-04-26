Hours after election strategist Prashant Kishor declined Congress’s offer to join the party, ex-Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu met the poll expert and called him an old friend.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu wrote, “Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!”

Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!

The Congress leader also attached a picture of Kishor and himself with the post.

The former cricketer-turned-politician's post came joust hours after Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that Kishor declined an offer to join the grand old party.

“Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party,” Surjewala tweeted.

Prashant Kishor’s declaration came after weeks of build-up of a so-called ‘Big revamp’ plan for the Congress post-Kishor’s entry into the party.

The election expert also meets senior Congress leaders, including president Sonia Gandhi, thrice to hold a discussion on the possible partnership.

Media reports also claimed that Kishor auditioned for the job and submitted his plans to transform the party to counter the BJP in 2024.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor on his declination said that Congress does not need a fresh face but a robust leadership.

