हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Congress

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi amid reports of him taking charge as next Punjab Congress chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is meeting party President Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi today amid reports of him being appointed as the next Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). 

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi amid reports of him taking charge as next Punjab Congress chief

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reached party President Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Friday (July 16) amid reports of him being appointed as the next Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat is also present in the meeting along with Sidhu, ANI reported. 

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," ANI quoted sources as saying. 

Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for some time now, met four ministers on Thursday and at least six MLAs at the residence of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PTI cited sources as saying. Those who were present in the meeting with Sidhu included ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi, MLAs Pargat Singh, Kulbir Zira, Barinderjit Singh Pahra and Kuljit Nagra.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab CongressNavjot Singh SidhuSonia GandhiAmarinder Singh
Next
Story

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape, FIR registered

Must Watch

PT5M19S

Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Srinagar