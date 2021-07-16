Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi amid reports of him taking charge as next Punjab Congress chief

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reached party President Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Friday (July 16) amid reports of him being appointed as the next Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat is also present in the meeting along with Sidhu, ANI reported.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Delhi | Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat arrives at 10, Janpath, to meet party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. He will meet the party leader along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. pic.twitter.com/OULrsAHEoL — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for some time now, met four ministers on Thursday and at least six MLAs at the residence of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PTI cited sources as saying. Those who were present in the meeting with Sidhu included ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi, MLAs Pargat Singh, Kulbir Zira, Barinderjit Singh Pahra and Kuljit Nagra.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

(With agency inputs)

