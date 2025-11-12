'Navy Chief In America, Air Force Drill With US Bombers': Is India Preparing For Something BIG Against Pakistan?

Delhi Blast Aftermath: Following the blast in Delhi, many Indian states are on high alert, while security agencies are carrying out multiple raids. Indian armed forces are also gearing up for major action, and deployment remains intense at the borders. According to reports, while Pakistan has put its forces on alert mode, India is currently looking at the options at the table. While the Indian Air Force is conducting a drill with the US Air Force, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is on a US visit.

Navy Chief In US

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi will be meeting with senior officials of the US Department of War. He will also meet Adm Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Adm Stephen T. Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies,” said Ministry of Defence.

The visit will also include engagements with key naval institutions and operational commands of the U.S. Navy. Discussions are expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as, MILAN, and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) initiatives.

INDIA–US AIR EXERCISE



The Indian Air Force and United States Air Force are engaged in a bilateral exercise from 10–13 Nov 25, aimed at fostering mutual learning and enhancing interoperability.

USAF is participating with the B-1B Lancer.#IAF #USAF #Interoperability… pic.twitter.com/49z1jYsv91 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 12, 2025

IAF Drill With US Bombers

The Indian Air Force said that ‘INDIA–US AIR EXERCISE’ is currently underway. “The Indian Air Force and United States Air Force are engaged in a bilateral exercise from 10–13 Nov 25, aimed at fostering mutual learning and enhancing interoperability. USAF is participating with the B-1B Lancer,” said the IAF.

This holds importance amid the ongoing volatility in the region after the Delhi terror blast. While Pakistan thinks that India will retaliate hard this time, the Indian Armed Forces are waiting for another chance to decimate Pakistani terror infrastructure.

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS is on an official visit to the United States. The visit aims to further strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the #IndianNavy and the @USNavy.



Meetings and discussions with senior officials of the US Department of War and… pic.twitter.com/s0XWK6C0Sl — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 12, 2025

Operation Sindoor Fear

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has maintained time and again that Operation Sindoor is not over yet and it’s an ongoing action. India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has maintained that there was no ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and the talks were only about cessation of hostilities temporarily. After repeating its mistake by conducting a terror attack in India, Pakistan has committed yet another blunder. It knows that an action will follow soon and thus has put its army on alert.

Pakistan On ALERT

Amid these reports, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, convened an emergency meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the head of the Pakistan Air Force, and senior naval officials. After the meeting, Pakistan reportedly placed all three of its armed forces on high alert. According to sources from Pakistan, this time the country has raised its security alert to an unprecedented level.

Pakistan has issued a red alert for all its airports and airfields. Alongside the army, navy, and air force, the paramilitary forces and police departments across all four provinces have also been placed on high alert. The Pakistan Air Force has activated its air defense systems, with orders to maintain full operational readiness. General Munir has instructed the Air Chief to ensure that aircraft stationed at forward bases are prepared for immediate takeoff if required.

Reports indicate that Pakistani fighter jets have been conducting continuous sorties along the border with Rajasthan since last night. In addition, Islamabad has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) — a formal advisory restricting airspace and tightening flight safety protocols in border areas experiencing heightened tension.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy has also been directed to maintain vigilance in and around the Karachi coastal region. Furthermore, all three branches of Pakistan’s military were instructed last night to closely monitor developments in India following the recent events in Delhi.