Navy vowed to ensure 26/11 like incident are not repeated: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian Navy has vowed and undertaken steps to ensure that 26/11 Mumbai terror attack like incidents are not repeated.

"The sea route is secure under the Indian Navy`s watch. The Navy has resolved and has taken steps to ensure that under no circumstances should a 26/11 be repeated," he told reporters on the sidelines of Navy Commanders Conference. Singh also asserted that India has never been offensive or attacked any country in the world.

"India has never been offensive. India has never attacked any country in the world. India has never even acquired even an inch of land by force. But our armed forces have the capability to give a befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on India," he said. The Defence Minister lauded the Indian Navy for their commitment to indigenisation.

"I am very happy that the Indian Navy is progressing fast on indigenisation. Also, a high percentage of indigenous items have been installed. I congratulate the Navy for their success," Rajnath said. Stressing on the need for India to become a leading exporter in defence equipment, Singh said, "I have seen that the three services (Army, Navy and Air Force) are making efforts to reduce dependency in defence imports and making India a leading exporter in defence items. These efforts will continue."