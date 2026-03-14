Bihar medical scandal: Horrifying viral video shows quack 'stapling' bleeding brain injury with stationery pins | WATCH

A recent case of medical negligence has surfaced from the Nawada district of the state of Bihar. A viral video of the incident has shown a local "quack," or rural doctor, using stationery stapler pins to close the deep head injury of a patient rather than suturing it.

Stationery over surgery: What really happened

The incident occurred at Naromurar Village under the jurisdiction of the Warisaliganj police station. A local youth met with a road accident on the 3rd of March, 2026. He sustained a deep injury on his head, which was bleeding profusely. In search of immediate medical assistance, the youth contacted a local practitioner at Ganesh Nagar. The local practitioner pinned the edges of the injury shut with a stationery stapler rather than performing the standard medical procedure.

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Video of the incident goes viral

Onlookers recorded the incident on camera, which is now going viral. In the video, the “quack” is shown pressing the stationary stapler on the patient’s head. The following can be seen in the video:

The “doctor” is observed pressing the stationery stapler on the patient’s head.

The stationery pins used to close the injury are clearly visible.

No evidence of any sterilization or use of surgical staples is observed.

Reaction from social media

Reacting to the video, social media users have termed the act a “death trap.” They have pointed out the high risks of tetanus infection and scarring.

"This is not treatment; this is a crime. Using office supplies for a surgical procedure is life-threatening," said a social media user.

Reaction from the people

Local residents have expressed their concern over the incident. They have demanded that the local police and the health department take legal action against the individual.

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