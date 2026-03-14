Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026541https://zeenews.india.com/india/nawada-quack-stapler-medical-negligence-viral-video-3026541.html
NewsIndiaBihar medical scandal: Horrifying viral video shows quack 'stapling' bleeding brain injury with stationery pins | WATCH
SEPSIS

Bihar medical scandal: Horrifying viral video shows quack 'stapling' bleeding brain injury with stationery pins | WATCH

A horrifying video from Nawada, Bihar, shows an unqualified "doctor" using office stapler pins to close a deep head wound. Discover the health risks of this medical malpractice and the growing demands for legal action in Bihar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar medical scandal: Horrifying viral video shows quack 'stapling' bleeding brain injury with stationery pins | WATCHViral Video shows quack using stationery stapler on head wound. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

A recent case of medical negligence has surfaced from the Nawada district of the state of Bihar. A viral video of the incident has shown a local "quack," or rural doctor, using stationery stapler pins to close the deep head injury of a patient rather than suturing it.

Stationery over surgery: What really happened

The incident occurred at Naromurar Village under the jurisdiction of the Warisaliganj police station. A local youth met with a road accident on the 3rd of March, 2026. He sustained a deep injury on his head, which was bleeding profusely. In search of immediate medical assistance, the youth contacted a local practitioner at Ganesh Nagar. The local practitioner pinned the edges of the injury shut with a stationery stapler rather than performing the standard medical procedure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Video of the incident goes viral

Onlookers recorded the incident on camera, which is now going viral. In the video, the “quack” is shown pressing the stationary stapler on the patient’s head. The following can be seen in the video:

  • The “doctor” is observed pressing the stationery stapler on the patient’s head.
  • The stationery pins used to close the injury are clearly visible.
  • No evidence of any sterilization or use of surgical staples is observed.

Reaction from social media

Reacting to the video, social media users have termed the act a “death trap.” They have pointed out the high risks of tetanus infection and scarring.

"This is not treatment; this is a crime. Using office supplies for a surgical procedure is life-threatening," said a social media user.

Reaction from the people

Local residents have expressed their concern over the incident. They have demanded that the local police and the health department take legal action against the individual.

ALSO READ | All 6 US troops killed in Iraq tanker crash; 5 planes damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani shares first post after divorce from Sohael Khaturiya
West Asia tensions
MEA condoles loss of lives of two Indian nationals in attack in Oman
Iran Israel US War
Israel’s undercover drone network targets Basij forces inside Iran
Fake Hospital
Fake hospital sealed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar after complaint
Delhi Government
Delhi govt signs MoU with IIT Madras for pilot study to combat air pollution
most scenic flight routes in world
5 most scenic flight routes in world that you must take once | Check route
Balaghat wedding accident
Scorpio driver runs over wedding procession in Balaghat, MP; Several Injured
Pakistan
Explosion shatters glass windows in Islamabad after Afghan drone strike
Hardoi robbery case
Rs 50,000 rewarded accused arrested for buying stolen jewellery in Hardoi
India
Iran confirms safe passage for ships travelling to India via Strait of Hormuz