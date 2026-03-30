'Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar': HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar and the region is now on the path of progress.

Amit Shah, in the Lok Sabha, also stated that a campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar.

Home Minister Shah also stated, "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains.

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"I simply wish to ask those who were here advocating on behalf of Naxalism: Why have the people not received these benefits till now?... The people of Bastar were left behind precisely because the shadow of 'Red Terror' loomed over the region; that is why development failed to reach them. Today, that shadow has been lifted, and Bastar is now on the path of development," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the fight against Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to… pic.twitter.com/ObOXAo9Ejn — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

The Union Home Minister also targeted the Congress party and said, "Out of the 75 years since independence, power remained in your (Congress) hands for 60 years. Why, then, have the tribal communities remained deprived of development to this day? It is only now, with the arrival of Narendra Modi, that actual development is taking place."

"For sixty years, you failed to provide them with homes or access to clean water; you built no schools for them; you prevented mobile towers and banking facilities from reaching their areas, and yet, now you are the ones demanding accountability?" Shah further elaborated.

Lok Sabha took up debate on the efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism earlier in the day.

The government has said that Naxalism will be eliminated by the government by March 31 this year.

Senior Maoist leader, other cadres surrender before Andhra Pradesh DGP

In another development, a senior Maoist leader, along with eight other cadres, surrendered before the Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday.

ANI reported that senior Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao, also known as Suresh, who was a Central Committee Member and Secretary of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police.

In the last year, several Maoist leaders have surrendered, giving up arms and accepting the mainstream. Among these, the latest was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, Sukru, along with four others surrendering before the Odisha Police on March 25.

(with ANI inputs)

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