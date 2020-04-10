NBSA asks media persons not to enter hospitals, isolation wards where COVID-19 patients are kept

New Delhi: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) on Friday (April 10) issued an advisory for media persons, including members and Editors of NBA, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic, asking them to avoid interaction and follow social distancing to contain the spread of the deadly virus, according to an NBSA statement.

Praising media's role for playing a very important role in the dissemination of information to keep the public informed of all the developments relating to COVID-19, the NBSA said, "It has been brought to the notice of NBSA that some channels are entering hospitals /isolation wards and hotels and interviewing patients and/or medical personnel in relation to the virus."

It strictly advised all reporters/ camerapersons and other editorial staff "not to enter hospitals /isolation wards or any other place where patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 have been kept in isolation to contain the spread of the virus in order to avoid putting other persons lives at risk."

The NBSA further said, "They are also advised not to interview medical personnel, who have been kept in hotels or similar places in relation to COVID 19."

"Please note that special sensitivity and care needs to be taken while covering news relating to persons isolated in hospitals and other places to ensure that the privacy and dignity of patients/ medical personnel is maintained. The right to privacy and confidentiality of the patient/ medical personnel is paramount," it added.

The NBSA expressed hope that members and editors would ensure strict compliance with the advisory.