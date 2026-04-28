NC accuses PDP of facilitating BJP win in Rajya Sabha, RTI findings trigger fresh political storm in J&K

Fresh political controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference alleged that the People's Democratic Party helped the BJP secure a Rajya Sabha seat it did not have the legislative numbers to win. The JKNC, citing information obtained through the Right to Information Act, claimed on April 28 that the PDP was the only party that did not appoint a chief agent to oversee the polling during the Rajya Sabha elections held in late October 2025. The National Conference argues that this absence of oversight allowed the BJP to win a fourth seat despite falling short of the required legislative strength.

JKNC spokesperson and NC's Rajya Sabha candidate Imran Nabi Dar said the RTI findings had moved the controversy beyond the realm of political accusation. "It is now clear not through political accusations but via RTI that the source of votes enabling the BJP's victory has been revealed," he said.

In the October 2025 elections, the JKNC won three seats, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, while the BJP secured one seat, won by state president Sat Sharma. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had previously voiced his concern over what he described as a "betrayal", questioning how the BJP had received 32 votes when the party held only 28 seats in the Assembly.

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The NC has drawn pointed comparisons to the 2014 PDP-BJP coalition government, suggesting the RTI findings point to a clandestine understanding between the two parties. The JKNC argued that while the PDP deploys "anti-BJP rhetoric" at public rallies, its conduct during the election told a different story.

The allegation is particularly striking given that ahead of the October 2025 polls, the PDP had explicitly stated it would vote for NC candidates in order to "stop fascist and communal forces" from gaining ground in Jammu and Kashmir. The party is yet to issue a formal response to the RTI findings.

The development also follows months of tension within the regional alliance, including earlier disputes between the JKNC and Congress over seat-sharing arrangements for the same election.