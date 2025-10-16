NC Government Completes One Year Of Blatant Betrayal: Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday lashed out at Omar Abdullah’s NC-Congress alliance government on the completion of its one year in office, calling it a regime of deception and false promises.

Chugh said that the NC leadership, Omar and Farooq Abdullah, misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir with tall guarantees during the 2024 Assembly elections but failed to deliver even on basic commitments. He pointed out that the promise of 12 free LPG cylinders for poor households has not moved beyond speeches and statements. “Women are still running their kitchens on costly gas while the government hides behind excuses,” Chugh said.

He added that the NC had promised 200 units of free power and relief from arrears, but the reality on the ground remains continued power cuts, inflated bills, and no sign of arrear waivers. “Instead of relief, they have pushed ordinary families deeper into hardship,” he remarked.

Chugh highlighted that the promise of one lakh jobs and the enactment of a Youth Employment Generation Act within three months has been completely abandoned. “Our youth feel deceived — no Act, no jobs, only political rhetoric,” he stressed.

He further said that the NC had made big claims about free public transport for women, but beyond a handful of routes in Srinagar and Jammu, women still have to pay fares. “What was projected as empowerment has been reduced to tokenism,” Chugh said.

On tourism and agriculture, Chugh noted that the NC had promised industry status to tourism and cold storage facilities, along with MSP-like support for horticulture. “Houseboat owners, hoteliers, apple growers, and saffron farmers were given false hope. There are no incentives, no support structures, and their files continue to gather dust,” he stated.

Chugh also questioned the government over its unfulfilled pledges on education and healthcare. “They talked about free education up to university level, two new skill universities, and a medical trust for free healthcare. One year later, not a single notification or new institution has come up,” he said.

On the issue of Kashmiri Pandit rehabilitation, Chugh said the NC had promised a dignified return but produced no roadmap, land allocation, or housing schemes. “It is another betrayal of faith and trust,” he asserted.

Chugh said the NC government is trying to survive on blame games against Delhi while doing nothing for the common people. “Jammu and Kashmir needs governance, not gimmicks. The people of J&K will not forget this betrayal,” he added.