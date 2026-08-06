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NC leaders halt convoy on Ramban highway to rush accident victims to hospital

The accident occurred a few miles from Banihal. MLA Sajjad Shaheen, along with the other leaders, personally transported the injured to a nearby hospital in his own vehicle to ensure they received prompt medical attention.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
NC leaders halt convoy on Ramban highway to rush accident victims to hospital

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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NC leaders halt convoy on Ramban highway to rush accident victims to hospital
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