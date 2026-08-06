/NC leaders halt convoy on Ramban highway to rush accident victims to hospital

Leaders of the ruling National Conference (NC), while travelling towards Jammu, stopped their cavalcade after witnessing a road accident on the Ramban stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and shifted the injured to a hospital in their own vehicles.
According to eyewitnesses, Agriculture Minister Javed Dar, Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Sogami, Anantnag West MLA Majeed Bhat Larmi, and Banihal MLA Sajjad Shaheen were on their way to Jammu when they came across the accident and immediately halted their convoy to assist the victims.
The accident occurred a few miles from Banihal. MLA Sajjad Shaheen, along with the other leaders, personally transported the injured to a nearby hospital in his own vehicle to ensure they received prompt medical attention.
A video shared by locals on social media captures the scene and the leaders' response. The footage has since been widely circulated and reposted by numerous users.
Ramban has a history of frequent highway accidents due to its challenging terrain, weather conditions, and heavy traffic. However, this incident has drawn attention because of the National Conference leaders' direct intervention in assisting the injured.
Available reports and social media posts describe the leaders' actions as a positive humanitarian gesture, highlighting their prompt response in helping the accident victims.
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