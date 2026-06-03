NC leaders to march to Delhi for J-K statehood; Opposition mocks CM Abdullah's Dachigam meeting

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leaders will head to Delhi on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and seek constitutional guarantees for its people. The decision was taken during a meeting of NC legislators chaired by the party leadership. The party resolved to intensify its campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kadhmir's constitutional and democratic rights.

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NC to raise statehood demand in Delhi

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Addressing the media after the meeting, NC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the party would raise the issue forcefully in the national capital and seek support from political parties during the Parliament session.

“It is time to reclaim what has been snatched from us,” Sadiq said, emphasizing that the restoration of statehood remains the party’s foremost political priority.

The NC leadership reiterated its commitment to pursuing the issue through democratic and constitutional means. It said a delegation of legislators would meet leaders from various political parties to build support for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Dachigam meeting takes unusual turn

The National Conference legislature party meeting took an unusual turn when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took ministers, MLAs and MPs to Dachigam National Park for a day-long off-site review and strategy session instead of holding the meeting at his residence, where it had earlier been scheduled.

The move attracted political attention and triggered criticism from opposition parties.

Opposition calls meeting a picnic

The National Conference MLAs, ministers and MPs moved to the wildlife sanctuary along with Omar Abdullah for the review meeting. Opposition parties targeted the ruling party and described the gathering as a "picnic" at a time when people were facing pressing civic issues.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma termed the move an eyewash and accused the government of misleading the people.

"At a time when residents of Jammu and Kashmir are facing shortages of basic necessities such as drinking water and electricity, it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister, along with his ministers and MLAs, is enjoying a picnic at Dachigaam," Sharma said.

He further remarked, "This is not a meeting but a floor test being conducted outside the Legislative Assembly."

Sajad Lone questions venue choice

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone also criticised the move.

In a post on X, Sajad termed the decision unusual and alleged that the Chief Minister was behaving like a tourist because of the choice of venue.

"So, this is the bombshell threatened by CM Sahib. Tourist to the core. A trip to the scenic and beautiful Dachigaam," Lone wrote.

He further alleged that the government had become "aloof and isolated" from the people.

Iltija Mufti takes sarcastic swipe

PDP leader Iltija Mufti also took a sarcastic swipe at the legislators' meeting being held inside a wildlife sanctuary where the Hangul, Jammu and Kashmir's state animal, is protected.

In a post on X, Iltija wrote, "In Kashmir MLAs are more endangered than Hanguls! Must designate a special separate wildlife park for them IYKYK".

NC stands by decision

Despite criticism from the opposition, the National Conference maintained that the meeting was aimed at reviewing governance, discussing political strategy and preparing for future challenges.

Party leaders said the focus remained on strengthening the campaign for the restoration of statehood and protecting the democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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