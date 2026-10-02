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  • /NC MLA, spokesperson booked for alleged assault on PSO in Anantnag; MLA denies charges

NC MLA, spokesperson booked for alleged assault on PSO in Anantnag; MLA denies charges

The case was registered at Police Station Anantnag following a written complaint filed by the PSO. According to the complaint, an argument between the officer and the two leaders escalated into a physical altercation, during which the PSO was allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries while on official duty.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
NC MLA, spokesperson booked for alleged assault on PSO in Anantnag; MLA denies charges
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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