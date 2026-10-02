/NC MLA, spokesperson booked for alleged assault on PSO in Anantnag; MLA denies charges

Police have registered a case against National Conference MLA from Pahalgam, Altaf Ahmad Wani, alias Altaf Kaloo, and party spokesperson Umesh Bhat, alias Umesh Talashi, for allegedly assaulting a Personal Security Officer (PSO) deployed with the legislator.
The case was registered at Police Station Anantnag following a written complaint filed by the PSO. According to the complaint, an argument between the officer and the two leaders escalated into a physical altercation, during which the PSO was allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries while on official duty.
An FIR (No. 334/2026) has been registered under Sections 121 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is ongoing.
Kaloo has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless. He claimed that the police personnel was absent from duty and that the confrontation began after he questioned the officer about his absence. The MLA alleged that the policeman pushed him when asked to explain why he was not on duty.
The MLA has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag, to order a fair and impartial inquiry into the incident. He also called for the facts to be verified before any official statement is issued.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.