NC passes resolution for restoration of Article 370, statehood of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Restoration of special status and full statehood were among the five resolutions passed by National Conference at the party convention on Tuesday (December 7). NC chief Farooq Abdullah chaired the convention.

Besides Article 370, 35A and statehood, the party called for effective measures to curb inflation and rising prices, to provide jobs to the unemployed, to repeal the decision regarding Durbar move and to provide respite to the farmers.

Abdullah said, “We will fight for our rights peacefully as we don’t believe in violence.” He referred to the farmers’ protest which forced the Centre to roll back the laws fearing poll debacle in five states.

He said democracy is all about discussion and creating impediments in this process is against the democratic ethos of the country.

Decrying the August 2019 political developments, Abdullah described revocation of special status to J&K as snatching of their rights. The people of this state have acceded to Mahatma Gandhi’s India and not to that of Nathuram Godse, he said, adding, hate and communal politics is not in the interest of the nation and the BJP better realise it.

“We are not anti-nationals. India belongs to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste," he said.

On the reported appointments of candidates from outside the union territory, Abdullah said that it amounts to marginalising the educated unemployed of Jammu and Kashmir and depriving them of the source of sustenance.

He lashed out at policy planners for such decisions and said the day is not far when the outsiders appointed here will have to go back and vacate the posts for the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV