NC To Contest Rajya Sabha Polls Independently, Announces Candidates For Three J&K Seats

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Friday announced the names of its candidates for the three seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, declaring that it will contest the polls independently while keeping one seat open for possible coordination with the Congress.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh Complex in Srinagar, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi have been finalized as the party’s official nominees for the Upper House.

“The party leadership, under the guidance of President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, held detailed discussions before finalizing the names,” Nasir Wani said. “These candidates reflect our commitment to regional balance, inclusivity, and strong representation of Jammu and Kashmir’s interests in Parliament.”

Sagar confirmed that consultations with the Congress are ongoing regarding the fourth Rajya Sabha seat. “We have kept one seat open, and talks are continuing with the Congress,” he said.

While the party has finalized its Rajya Sabha list, Sagar said deliberations are still underway concerning its candidates for the Budgam and Nagrota Assembly by-election constituencies.