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'NC will keep fighting till Article 370 is restored': Farooq Abdullah

He also linked the demand for Article 370's restoration to the broader call for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the Opposition's protest outside Parliament a day earlier, Abdullah said it demonstrated that the issue remains alive in national politics.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
'NC will keep fighting till Article 370 is restored': Farooq Abdullah
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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