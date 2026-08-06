/'NC will keep fighting till Article 370 is restored': Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday reiterated that his party will continue its political fight for the restoration of Article 370, describing the changes made on August 5, 2019, as unconstitutional. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said there was no ambiguity about the National Conference's position. He asserted that the decision to abrogate Article 370 lacked constitutional legitimacy and stressed that the party would continue pursuing its restoration through democratic and constitutional means.