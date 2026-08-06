/'NC will keep fighting till Article 370 is restored': Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday reiterated that his party will continue its political fight for the restoration of Article 370, describing the changes made on August 5, 2019, as unconstitutional. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said there was no ambiguity about the National Conference's position. He asserted that the decision to abrogate Article 370 lacked constitutional legitimacy and stressed that the party would continue pursuing its restoration through democratic and constitutional means.
He also linked the demand for Article 370's restoration to the broader call for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the Opposition's protest outside Parliament a day earlier, Abdullah said it demonstrated that the issue remains alive in national politics.
The NC, he said, will continue its campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional rights and full statehood until those objectives are achieved.
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted the former state of Jammu and Kashmir special autonomous status. It was abrogated on August 5, 2019, by the Union government through a presidential order and parliamentary resolution. At the same time, the state was reorganized into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Since then, the National Conference, along with other regional political parties in the Kashmir Valley, has continuously demanded the restoration of the region's special constitutional status.
NC leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have made the restoration of Article 370 and full statehood central to their political agenda. Last month, they also took their demand to the streets of Delhi by organizing a protest seeking the restoration of statehood.
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