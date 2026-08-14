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NCB extradition of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Basoya from UAE

Earlier in April this year, the NCB secured the deportation of 59-year-old global drug kingpin Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye under ‘Operation Global-Hunt’

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
NCB extradition of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Basoya from UAE
Image Credit: Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. (ANI/X)

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