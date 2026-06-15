/NCERT censors 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in new class 9 art textbook

The iconic "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-Daro, a 4,500-year-old bronze figurine that has long been a familiar image in Indian school textbooks, appears to have been modified in a newly released Class 9 arts education textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
One of the most famous artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilisation, the figurine is shown in a darker tone in the new textbook. The illustration also appears to cover parts of the statue's torso, differing from the appearance of the original artefact.
The image features in a textbook from NCERT’s first dedicated arts education series for students from Classes 1 to 10. The series has been introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) with the aim of bringing arts education more closely into mainstream learning. So far, textbooks for Classes 1 to 9 have been released.
The original bronze statuette was discovered at the archaeological site of Mohenjo-Daro and is regarded as one of the most significant finds from the ancient civilisation. Measuring just 10.5 centimetres in height, the sculpture is known for its lifelike design. The figure is traditionally depicted unclothed, adorned only with a necklace and a stack of bangles on one arm.
NCERT Director Dinesh Shaklani was contacted for comment, but no response was received till the filing of this report.
However, an NCERT official confirmed that the matter has been referred to the textbook development team for review.
"The matter has been referred to the textbook development team. They are looking into it. There is no specific reason. In the Grade 6 Social Science textbook, the Dancing Girl appears in its original form along with many other artefacts," the official said.
This is not the first time the famous Mohenjo-Daro figurine has been at the centre of a debate over its representation.
In May 2023, on the occasion of International Museum Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Museum Expo at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and unveiled the event's mascot, a contemporary adaptation of the Dancing Girl.
At the time, organisers described the mascot as a modern interpretation of the ancient figure, symbolising "contemporary dwarpals" welcoming visitors to the expo.
However, the more than five-foot-tall adaptation sparked criticism from historians, archaeologists, and social media users, many of whom argued that it departed too far from the original artefact's appearance. The ancient bronze figurine is dark-toned and depicted without clothing apart from its jewellery, whereas the mascot was shown with a lighter complexion and dressed in a bright pink blouse paired.
(with ANI inputs)
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