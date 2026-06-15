/NCERT censors 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in new class 9 art textbook

However, an NCERT official confirmed that the matter has been referred to the textbook development team for review.



"The matter has been referred to the textbook development team. They are looking into it. There is no specific reason. In the Grade 6 Social Science textbook, the Dancing Girl appears in its original form along with many other artefacts," the official said.



This is not the first time the famous Mohenjo-Daro figurine has been at the centre of a debate over its representation.



In May 2023, on the occasion of International Museum Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Museum Expo at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and unveiled the event's mascot, a contemporary adaptation of the Dancing Girl.



At the time, organisers described the mascot as a modern interpretation of the ancient figure, symbolising "contemporary dwarpals" welcoming visitors to the expo.