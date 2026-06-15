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NCERT censors 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in new class 9 art textbook

However, an NCERT confirmed that the matter has been referred to the textbook development team for review.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
NCERT censors 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in new class 9 art textbook
Image Credit: NCERT Textbook

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