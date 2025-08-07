NCERT Introduces Chapters On Stories Of War Heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman

The Defence Ministry on Thursday announced that chapters on the life and sacrifices of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma have been included in the NCERT syllabus for the current academic year. These chapters have been added in Class VIII (Urdu), Class VII (Urdu) and Class VIII (English) respectively.

These newly introduced chapters aim to inspire students with real-life examples of bravery, patriotism and service to the nation. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal, is remembered for his remarkable leadership and strategic genius.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma, both recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra, respectively (posthumously), laid down their lives in service of the nation and remain symbols of supreme sacrifice.



As part of efforts to establish National War Memorial (NWM) as a prominent national landmark, Ministry of Defence has partnered with Ministry of Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to integrate NWM and related references into the school curriculum, press release said.

Defence Ministry said that through these stories and their inclusion in the curriculum, students will not only gain insights into India's military history but also absorb important life lessons on resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and the importance of contributing to nation-building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National War Memorial to the nation on 25 February 2019, located in the iconic Central Vista 'C' Hexagon, India Gate, New Delhi.

The Memorial was established to inculcate a sense of patriotism, high moral values, sacrifice, national spirit, and belongingness among all citizens, while serving as a befitting tribute to our brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the ministry said.

