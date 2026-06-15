/NCERT reverses decision to censor 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in class 9 art textbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reversed the censoring of the "Dancing Girl" image of Mohenjo-Daro, a 4,500-year-old bronze figurine that has long been a familiar image in Indian school textbooks, in the new class 9 arts textbooks on Monday.
The decision comes after NCERT decided to shade the figurine’s torso in grey shade to make it ‘age-appropriate’. One of the most famous artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilisation, the illustration also appears to cover parts of the statue's torso, differing from the appearance of the original artefact.
The decision quickly gained attention and drew criticism for significantly altering the appearance of the original artefact.
The image appears in one of the textbooks from NCERT’s first dedicated arts education series for Classes 1 to 10, introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The initiative is aimed at bringing arts education into the mainstream school curriculum. So far, textbooks for Classes 1 to 9 have been released.
NCERT to replace the covered-up ‘Dancing Girl’ with the original version in the Class 9th art textbook— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026
“As soon as the issue came to notice, the concerned department was directed to look into the matter. Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the… pic.twitter.com/87xAvmGnIK
The original bronze statuette, discovered at the ancient site of Mohenjo-Daro, measures just 10.5 centimetres in height and is renowned for its realistic craftsmanship. The figure is traditionally depicted unclothed, adorned only with a necklace and a stack of bangles on one arm.
NCERT Director Dinesh Shaklani was contacted for comment, but no response had been received at the time of publication.
However, an NCERT official confirmed that the issue has been referred to the textbook development team for review.
"The matter has been referred to the textbook development team, and they are examining it. There is no specific reason behind it. In the Grade 6 Social Science textbook, the Dancing Girl is shown in its original form along with several other artefacts," the official said.
This is not the first time the celebrated Mohenjo-Daro figurine has sparked debate over its portrayal.
In May 2023, during the International Museum Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Museum Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and unveiled the event’s mascot, a contemporary interpretation of the Dancing Girl.
Organisers described the mascot as a modern reimagining of the ancient figure, intended to serve as a “contemporary dwarpal” welcoming visitors to the exhibition.
However, the more than five-foot-tall adaptation soon attracted criticism from historians, archaeologists, and social media users, who argued that it departed significantly from the original artefact’s appearance. While the ancient bronze figurine is dark-toned and depicted without clothing apart from its jewellery, the mascot was portrayed with a lighter complexion and dressed in a bright pink blouse and an off-white waistcoat.
(with ANI inputs)
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