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  • /NCERT reverses decision to censor 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in class 9 art textbook

NCERT reverses decision to censor 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in class 9 art textbook

The decision comes after NCERT decided to shade the figurine’s torso in grey shade to make it ‘age-appropriate’.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
NCERT reverses decision to censor 4500-year-old 'dancing girl' image of the Indus Valley in class 9 art textbook
Image Credit: NCERT Textbook

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