/NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time; flagging it as ‘challenge to democracy’ | DNA Analysis

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has, for the first time, included a chapter on the 1975 Emergency in its Class 9 Social Science textbook Understanding Society, India and Beyond. The chapter introduces students to one of the most debated periods in India's democratic history, explaining how the Emergency posed a major challenge to democratic institutions and civil liberties.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of NCERT’s decision to include the Emergency in the school curriculum and examined why understanding this period is important for students and the larger democratic discourse.
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The chapter, featured on page 155 of the textbook, explains in two paragraphs how several Fundamental Rights were suspended during the Emergency, restrictions were imposed on civil liberties, and the press came under government control. Rather than merely recounting historical events, the text seeks to illustrate how democratic systems are tested during periods of crisis.
The book also places the Emergency in the broader context of India's constitutional history. It notes that India has witnessed three National Emergencies since Independence—during the 1962 war with China, the 1971 war with Pakistan, and the 1975 Emergency. Unlike the earlier two, the 1975 Emergency was declared on the grounds of internal disturbance rather than an external threat, making it a distinct and controversial episode in Indian politics.
The inclusion of the chapter aims to help students understand that democracy extends beyond elections and encompasses freedoms such as expression, an independent press, judicial autonomy, and citizens' rights. By learning about a period when many of these freedoms were curtailed, students can gain a deeper appreciation of the Constitution and the safeguards it provides.
NCERT’s move has also sparked a political debate. The BJP has argued that it is important for younger generations to learn about the realities of the Emergency, while the Congress has accused the government of presenting history through a political lens.
The Emergency, imposed between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, is often described as the darkest chapter in Indian democracy. During this period, opposition leaders were jailed, press censorship was enforced, the powers of courts were restricted, and several Fundamental Rights were suspended. As a result, it remains a significant reference point in discussions about constitutional freedoms and democratic governance in India.
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