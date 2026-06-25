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  • /NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time; flagging it as ‘challenge to democracy’ | DNA Analysis

NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time; flagging it as ‘challenge to democracy’ | DNA Analysis

NCERT has introduced a chapter on the 1975 Emergency in its new Class 9 Social Science textbook, highlighting its impact on democratic institutions, civil liberties, and Fundamental Rights.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time; flagging it as ‘challenge to democracy’ | DNA Analysis

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