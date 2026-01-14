NCERT Turns ‘Woke’: Teacher’s Manual Says ‘Sex Is Natural’, ‘Gender Is Variable’; Sparks Outrage On Social Media, Education Ministry Silent

Advertisement
NCERT Goof-up: Detailing the ‘Sex’ and ‘Gender’, the textbook has termed sex as natural but gender as variable. It says that gender can be re-oriented and is a socio-cultural construct. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is facing backlash from social media users after one of the pages of its teacher’s manual went viral. Detailing the ‘Sex’ and ‘Gender’, the textbook has termed sex as natural but gender as variable. It says that gender can be re-oriented and is a socio-cultural construct. However, this has drawn sharp criticism from the Indians, who called it a copy-paste culture of Western thoughts while highlighting serious repercussions on society. 

"Saw these current NCERT books at the World Book Fair. This is the Teacher Training Manual where they have copy-pasted the entire toxic Western gender ideology into the training," said one user.

"Gender is variable. It changes from time to time, culture to culture, family to family. It can be changed/re-oriented. -This is written in NCERT books. Wonder what our @EduMinOfIndia is doing?" questioned another user.

"NCERT Teacher Training Manual - the authors have copy-pasted the entire woke western gender narrative in. Where are we heading @ncert? Who is doing the due diligence at your end? Why are we introducing the woke virus in our system? Is @EduMinOfIndia sleeping?" added another user.

"Gender can be changed or reoriented” - from an NCERT school textbook about ‘Sex and Gender’. Gender change operations and contraceptives - this is what children are being taught in the name of sex education. This textbook was introduced in schools in 2013 and continues. India - potentially the biggest future market for these industries - simply copy-pastes this ideological propaganda. The fight has begun. Attempts are underway to dilute age of consent to legalise sex with Class 10 schoolgirls, which we are fighting, without compromise," said another user.

Notably, the users have highlighted that what is written in the teacher’s manual is just the opposite to the Indian culture and ethos. The Ministry of Education and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are yet to take cognisance of and address the concern.

